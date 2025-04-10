Stocks

Hogs Rally on Wednesday Tariff News

April 10, 2025 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed with gains of $1.52 to $1.92 on Wednesday, with April an exception, down 85 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $86.08 on Wednesday, down 75 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 3 cents from the previous day at $88.16 on April 7.

Late on the Wednesday session, President Trump announced that there would be a 90-day tariff pause on the targeted countries with the exception being China. The blanket 10% tariff was left for all countries. The new tariffs on China were raised to 125%.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s Wednesday afternoon pork cutout value was another $2.69 lower at $90.76 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported higher. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 487,000 head on Wednesday, with the week to date total at 1.463 million head. That is up 25,000 head from last week and 34,319 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $86.975, down $0.850,

May 25 Hogs  closed at $86.125, up $1.525

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $91.700, up $1.925,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.