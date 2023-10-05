Hogs Rally On Export Demand

Lean hog futures are gaining triple digits after the weekly FAS report. Dec is up over 4.5% so far, and has flipped back to a net gain for the week. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was withheld for confidentiality on Thursday morning, the Wednesday PM quote was 53c higher to $71.77. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/29 was 74 cents weaker to $84.84.

USDA reported 42,951 MT of pork was sold for export during the week that ended 9/28. That was a 22-wk high, and was 25% above the same week last year led by sales to Mexico and China. The weekly update had 28k MT shipped, for a yearly total of 1.18 MMT. That remains 7% ahead of last year’s pace.

Monthly data from Census showed pork shipments were 526.7 million pounds in August. That was up 2.6% from Aug ’22 and was the second most on record. The 2023 total shipment was at 4.48m lbs, up 8% from last year’s pace.

Pork cutout futures are also firmer with $0.17 to $1.77 gains. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased was up by 90 cents in Thursday’s AM report to $95.54. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 1.454m head compared to 1.442m head last week and 1.439m head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $80.700, up $0.775,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $72.375, up $3.200

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $92.000, down $0.025,

