Hogs Rally After Export Demand Data

Lean hog futures finished the Thursday trade with $1.50 to $3.12 gains. December led the way having closed up by 4.45% and tightened the discount to Feb to $2.95. The National Average Afternoon Base Hog price was $68.49 after a 33 cent drop for Thursday. The CME Lean Hog Index on 10/31 was $76.94, down by 19 cents.

Export Sales data had 31,119 MT of pork sold during the week that ended 10/26. That was a 4-wk high led by sales to Mexico and South Korea. USDA reported 28,822 MT of pork was shipped during the week for a year to date total of 1.29 MMT.

Pork cutout futures settled the trading session with 2% gains of $1.70. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value from Thursday afternoon was 91 cents higher at $87.41. Federally Inspected hog slaughter was shown at 1.931 million head for the week through Thursday. That is down 10k from last week and 14k from the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $73.275, up $3.125,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $76.225, up $2.775

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $81.525, up $1.775,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

