Hogs Rallied Triple Digits into the Weekend

The nearby hog futures market followed the limit gain on Thursday with another triple digits to the upside to finish out the week. On net the Feb contract closed $2.92 above last Friday, but saw another wide range of $5.75 during the week. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.22 weaker to $47.99 on Friday afternoon. for Friday morning was 80 cents weaker to $48.43. The CME Lean Hog Index for 12/13 was $67.75, down by 13 cents.

Spec traders were adding positions on both sides for lean hog during the week that ended 12/12. CFTC reported the +4,572 contracts of OI on net extended the group’s net short position by 264 contracts to 18,227.

Pork cutout futures were UNCH to 42 cents higher on Friday, as Feb closed the week a net 97 cents lower. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was quoted at $84.33 on Friday afternoon, up by 76 cents. The USDA reported 579.3m lbs of pork output for the week. That is up 1.1% from last week and 3.7% from the same week last year. Hog slaughter was 0.6% more than last week and 4.2% above the same week last year with 2.689m head harvested. The yearly total reached 122.688m head and 26.164b lbs of pork, compared to 26.012b lbs on 120.7m head last year.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $71.900, up $1.425,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $78.625, up $1.450

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $81.725, up $0.000,

