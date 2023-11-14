News & Insights

Hogs Rallied Along with Broad Ag Buying

The hog futures finished Monday’s trade with triple digit gains of $0.90 to $1.45 as most of the ag futures saw gains. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $66.09 on Monday afternoon after a 14 cent increase. The 11/08 CME Lean Hog Index was $76.87, up by another 18 cents. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value on Monday afternoon was $86.77, down by $2.65. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter at 488k head for Monday, compared to 487k last week and 486k head during the same week last year. 

 

Dec 23 Hogs  closed at $73.350, up $1.450,

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $77.025, up $1.450

Dec 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $82.950, up $0.900,

