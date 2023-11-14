Hogs Rallied Along with Broad Ag Buying

The hog futures finished Monday’s trade with triple digit gains of $0.90 to $1.45 as most of the ag futures saw gains. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $66.09 on Monday afternoon after a 14 cent increase. The 11/08 CME Lean Hog Index was $76.87, up by another 18 cents.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value on Monday afternoon was $86.77, down by $2.65. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter at 488k head for Monday, compared to 487k last week and 486k head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $73.350, up $1.450,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $77.025, up $1.450

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $82.950, up $0.900,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

