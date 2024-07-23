Hogs Put Up Some Triple Digit Gains

Lean hogs were trading with 22 cent to $1.30 gains at midday on Tuesday. They closed strong, with gains of $1.15 to $1.45 in the front four contracts. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $84.35 in the Tuesday evening summary, up $.31. The CME Lean Hog Index was $89.80 on July 19, up 9 cents from the previous day.

USDA reported the Tuesday PM Pork Carcass Cutout Value averaged $103.50. That was down $1.02 from the previous report. The belly and rib primals were the only ones reported higher for the day. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 481,000 head, up from the 477,000 head last week. The WTD total is 4,000 head above year ago for the same Tuesday.

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $93.650, up $1.275,

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $77.125, up $1.150

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $69.425, up $1.475,

