News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Put Up Some Triple Digit Gains

July 23, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Lean hogs were trading with 22 cent to $1.30 gains at midday on Tuesday.  They closed strong, with gains of $1.15 to $1.45 in the front four contracts.  The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $84.35 in the Tuesday evening summary, up $.31. The CME Lean Hog Index was $89.80 on July 19, up 9 cents from the previous day. 

USDA reported the Tuesday PM Pork Carcass Cutout Value averaged $103.50. That was down $1.02 from the previous report. The belly and rib primals were the only ones reported higher for the day. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 481,000 head, up from the 477,000 head last week. The WTD total is 4,000 head above year ago for the same Tuesday. 

Aug 24 Hogs  closed at $93.650, up $1.275,

Oct 24 Hogs  closed at $77.125, up $1.150

Dec 24 Hogs  closed at $69.425, up $1.475,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.