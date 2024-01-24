Hogs Pushing to New Highs for the Move

Lean hog futures are trading at levels not seen since mid-November with triple digit gains through Wednesday’s midday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday morning was $51.35, up by $3.94. The CME Lean Hog Index for 1/18 was listed at $68.06, up by another 19 cents.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $2.19 stronger with $90.22. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter was 454k head for a week’s total of 970k head. That compares to 987k head from the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $73.750, up $0.450,

April 24 Hogs are at $81.750, up $1.425

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $87.000, down $0.400,

