Hogs Pushing Lower through Wednesday

Lean hog futures are extending the H&P selling through Wednesday, with midday losses of 32 to 77 cents. The Feb contract has seen a wide $1.78 range for the day so far. The National Average Base Hog price was $46.19 on Wednesday morning, with no Tuesday AM quote to compare to. The CME Lean Hog Index was $66.25 on 12/21, a 44 cent drop from the previous day.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Wednesday morning was $1.05 stronger to $83.17. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was reported at 463,000 head for Tuesday. That was a 28,000 head drop from the same day last week and was 16,000 head below the same Tuesday.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $69.250, down $0.050,

April 24 Hogs are at $75.425, down $0.650

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $81.725, unch,,

