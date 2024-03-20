Hogs Pushing Lower on Wednesday

Hogs are trading near their lows at midday with 40 to 70 cent losses across the front months. June futures are now down by $1.80 for the week’s move. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday morning was $1.11 higher at $80.97. The CME Lean Hog Index increased 20 cents for 3/15 to $82.54.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped by 99 cents in the AM report to $92.38. CME’s Fresh Bacon Index was 69 cents weaker for the week at $163.44. USDA estimates the federally inspected hog slaughter at 491k head for Tuesday. That set the weekly total at 972,000 head, a 33k head increase from last week and up from 948k head during the same week last year.

April 24 Hogs are at $85.275, down $0.550,

May 24 Hogs are at $91.300, down $0.650

April 24 Pork Cutout is at $93.650, unch,,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

