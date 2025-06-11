Hogs Pushing Higher on Wednesday, with Cash and Cutout Strength

Lean hog futures are trading with 15 to 70 cent gains across most contracts in Wednesday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $107.15 on Wednesday morning, up $1.30 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 92 cents on June 9, at $99.97.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Wednesday’s AM report was up $2.11 at $112.99. The loin primal was the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 480,000 head, taking the weekly total to 960,000 head. That is up 20,000 from last week and 16,990 head larger than the same week last year.
Jun 25 Hogs are at $103.450, up $0.300,
Jul 25 Hogs are at $108.875, up $0.675
Aug 25 Hogs is at $109.975, up $0.175,
