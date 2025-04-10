Hogs Pushing Higher on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are up 25 to 40 cents in most nearby contracts, with April down 87 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Wednesday, with the 5-day rolling average at $87.88. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 3 cents from the previous day at $88.16 on April 7.

The addition 50% tariffs on China went into effect overnight, taking the new total to 104% on all Chinese goods. China retaliated with a 50% increase on US goods, taking to total to 84% to be implemented on Thursday.

USDA’s Wednesday afternoon pork cutout value was down another $2.17 at $91.28 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported higher. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 488,000 head on Tuesday, with the week to date total at 976,000 head. That is up 23,000 head from last week and 36,150 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs are at $86.950, down $0.875,

May 25 Hogs are at $84.975, up $0.375

Jun 25 Hogs is at $90.025, up $0.250,

