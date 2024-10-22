Hogs Pushing Higher at Midday

Lean hog futures are posting 20 to 82 cent gains so far on Tuesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $75.18 on Tuesday morning, up 61 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.23 on October 18, up 27 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $97.08 per cwt in the Tuesday AM release, down $1.16 from the day prior. The belly, loin, butt, and picnic were all reported lower, by a range of 12 cents to $4.54, led by the picnic. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 488,000 head. That is up 15,000 head from the previous Monday and 1,838 head larger than the same Monday last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $79.100, up $0.825,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $82.700, up $0.450

Apr 25 Hogs is at $86.125, up $0.200,

