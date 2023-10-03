Hogs Pushing Downside through Midday

Front month lean hog futures are down by triple digits. October is the outlier with a 22 cent gain at midday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was another $1.74 weaker to $70.63 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/29 was 74 cents weaker to $84.84.

Pork cutout futures are down by $0.20 to $1.90, past October’s $0.92 gain. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased by 56 cents in the Tuesday AM report to $96.60. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 486,000 head. That is up 17,000 head from last week and is 20,000 head more than the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $80.050, up $0.200,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $68.700, down $0.800

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $92.250, up $0.925,

