Hogs Push Higher on Tuesday

Lean hog futures posted strength into the Tuesday close, with contracts 60 to 90 cents higher. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Tuesday, with the 5-day rolling average at $95.22. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 19 cents on May 22, at $92.94.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Tuesday afternoon was reported at $103.73, back up $2.27. The butt, picnic, and rib were the primal reported lower, with the belly up $7.48. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 488,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 490,000. That is up 10,868 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $99.100, up $0.800,

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $102.150, up $0.600

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $102.175, up $0.900,

