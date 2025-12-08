Stocks

Hogs Push Higher into the Close on Monday

December 08, 2025 — 10:52 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures were 12 to 65 cents higher across most nearby contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $70.04 on Monday afternoon, down $1.49 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 2 cents on December 4 at $81.81. 

Export Sales data showed 30,745 MT of pork sold in the week ending on 11/6. Export Shipments were 31,750 MT, the largest since June.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was down 88 cents to $95.51 per cwt. The rib and loin primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 494,000 head. That was 12,000 head above last week and 8,352 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $82.300, up $0.650,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $82.400, up $0.125

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $86.975, up $0.200,

