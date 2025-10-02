Hogs Pulling Back as Negotiated Cash Weakens

Lean hog futures are trading with $1 to $1.52 losses across most contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price from the Wednesday morning report was down $2.38 from the day prior at $99.95. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 5 cents on September 29 at $104.73.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Wednesday morning was $1.59 lower at $108.75 per cwt. The butt and picnic primals were the only reported higher, with the belly (-$9.12) leading the charge lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 481,000 head for Tuesday, with the week to date total at 971,000. That is 6,000 head above last week but 4,225 head below the same week last year.
Oct 25 Hogs are at $98.525, down $1.325,
Dec 25 Hogs are at $87.200, down $1.525
Feb 26 Hogs is at $89.225, down $1.075,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
