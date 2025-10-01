Hogs Pulling Back at Month End

Lean hog futures are trading with 90 cent to $1.30 losses across most contracts on Tuesday. Month end pressure may be a factor. USDA’s national base hog price from the Tuesday morning was up 47 cents from the day prior at $102.33. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 5 cents on September 26 at $104.78.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Tuesday morning was 2 cents higher at $112.24 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 490,000 head for Monday. That was steady with last week and 3,842 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Hogs are at $100.250, down $0.900,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $89.050, down $1.300

Feb 26 Hogs is at $90.675, down $1.225,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.