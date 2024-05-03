Hogs Pulling Back into Weekend

Lean hogs are heading lower into the weekend, with contracts down 27 to 70 cents at midday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up $1.10 from the day prior in the Friday morning afternoon report at $90.53. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 32 cents on May 1 at $90.92.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back up $1.49 in the Friday AM report to $99.37. The belly was $2.87 lower, with the picnic down $2.32 and the rest of the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 481,000 head on Thursday, with the weekly total at 1.919 head. That is 17,000 head below last week and up 56,821 head from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs are at $92.800, down $0.275,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $99.300, down $0.625

Jul 24 Hogs is at $103.175, down $0.350,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.