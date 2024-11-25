Hogs Posts Gains to Start Turkey Week

Lean Hog bulls were taking the reins to start the short week, with gains of 7 to 30 cents at the close. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported Monday afternoon, with the 5-day rolling average at $83.31. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $87.01 on November 21, down another 43 cents from the previous day.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported back higher on Monday afternoon, up $1.56 at $93.33 per cwt. The belly primal was the only reported lower, down $6.43, with the rest reported higher. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head. That is even with last week and 12,831 head above the same week last year.
Dec 24 Hogs closed at $81.975, up $0.300,
Feb 25 Hogs closed at $85.925, up $0.250
Apr 25 Hogs closed at $90.125, up $0.300,
