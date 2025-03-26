News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Posting Turnaround Tuesday Bounce

March 26, 2025 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are back up 70 to 90 cents in the nearby contracts so far on Tuesday. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was reported at 88.23 on Tuesday morning, up 20 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index for March 21 was down 9 cents from the previous day at $88.79.

The quarterly Hogs & Pigs report will be released on Thursday, with traders surveyed by Reuters looking for all inventory as of March 1 at 75.587 million head, up 1.2% from last year. That is widely expected to be via the marketing number, seen up 1.1% to 69.431 million head, with breeding hogs up 0.2% at 6.028 million head.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

The Monday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout from USDA was up $2.99 at $100.36 per cwt. The belly led the charge, up $19.39, with the loin the only up primal to show strength at the midday print. USDA estimated Monday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 488,000 head. That is up 1,000 from last Monday and 4,650 head above the same Monday last year. 

Apr 25 Hogs  are at $86.575, up $0.875,

May 25 Hogs  are at $89.275, up $0.725

Jun 25 Hogs  is at $96.575, up $0.775,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.