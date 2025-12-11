Stocks

Hogs Posting Thursday Gains

December 11, 2025 — 03:02 pm EST

Lean hog futures are up 82 cents to $1.90 across most contracts on Thursday.  USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $72.04 on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 27 cents on December 8 at $82.16. 

USDA’s Export Sales report for the week ending on November 13 was released this morning, with pork sales of 23,606 MT for 2025 and 3,947 MT for 2026. Export shipments were 32,132 MT, which was the highest since June.

Census data converted to a carcass basis showed 545.28 million lbs of pork exports in September. That was down 0.8% from last year’s September record and 0.5% above the August total.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was 83 cents higher to $98.10 per cwt. The loin and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 490,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.471 million head. That was 28,000 head above last week and 16,264 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $83.275, up $0.825,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $84.250, up $1.825

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $89.250, up $1.875,

