Hogs Posting Slight Monday Strength

Lean Hogs futures are trading with 50 to 75 cent gains in the nearbys on Monday so far. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $83.12 on Monday afternoon, up 25 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $89.27 on November 14, back down 51 cents from the previous day.

The large managed money spec funds in lean hog futures and options were adding another 5,374 contracts to their record net long as of 11/12. They held a net long of 120,961 contracts by Tuesday.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value back lower in the Monday AM report, down 8 cents at $97.03 per cwt. The loin and picnic primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated the weekly FI hog slaughter at 2.633 million head. That is 28,000 head above last week on increased Saturday kill but down 14,405 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $80.075, up $0.575,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $83.425, up $0.525

Apr 25 Hogs is at $87.500, up $0.600,

