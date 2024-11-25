Hogs Posting Slight Midday Strength

Lean Hog futures are showing 32 to 55 cent gains on Monday at noon. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported Monday morning, with the 5-day rolling average at $83.72. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $87.01 on November 21, down another 43 cents from the previous day.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec traders in lean hog futures and options trimming back 5,371 contracts from their record net long to 115,590 contracts by November 19.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported back higher on Monday morning, down $4.38 at $96.15 per cwt. The picnic primal was reported $12.45 higher, with the belly the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated last week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.565 million head. That is 73,000 head below last week but well above the same (Thanksgiving) week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $82.000, up $0.325,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $86.225, up $0.550

Apr 25 Hogs is at $90.300, up $0.475,

