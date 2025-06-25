Hogs Posting Mixed Action on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are up 20 to 42 cents on Wednesday, with October down 12 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning, with the 5 day rolling average at $111.65. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 89 cents at $110.44 on June 23.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Wednesday morning was back down 18 cents at $121.38. The loin, ham, and rib were the primals reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 477,000 head by USDA, with the weekly total at 936,000 head after a revision to Monday. That is down 22,000 head from last week and 5,630 head below the same week last year.

Jul 25 Hogs are at $112.650, up $0.425,

Aug 25 Hogs are at $111.150, up $0.200

Oct 25 Hogs is at $95.350, down $0.125,

