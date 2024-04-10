Hogs Posting Midweek Collapse

Lean hog futures are in freefall mode on Wednesday, with exception to April, up 87 cents. The rest of the front months are down $1.72 to $3.45 at midday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was reported at $89.53 in the Wednesday morning report. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 83 cents higher at $87.88 on April 8.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 17 cents higher in the Wednesday AM print, at $100.88. Most primals were higher, with the ham (-$0.10) and belly (-$8.63) reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 480,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 946,000 head after a revision to Monday. That is 99,000 head above last week and a 113,343 head increase from the same week last year.

Apr 24 Hogs are at $91.475, up $0.875,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $105.125, down $3.450

Apr 24 Pork Cutout is at $100.725, up $0.775,

