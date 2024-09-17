Hogs Posting Midday Strength

Lean hog futures are yup 95 cents to $1.70 at Tuesday’s midday. The national average base hog price was reported at $76.74 on Tuesday morning up $1.74 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.38 on September 13, down another 49 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back down 27 cents in the Tuesday AM report at $93.95 per cwt. The picnic and belly were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 486,000 head for Monday. That matches the previous week and 1,021 head below the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $81.625, up $1.700,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $73.650, up $1.475

Feb 25 Hogs is at $76.625, up $0.950,

