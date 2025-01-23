Stocks

Hogs Post Wednesday Gains

January 23, 2025 — 02:31 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures posted 27 to 57 cent gains on Wednesday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $81.26 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.51 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $81.46 on January 20, up 6 cents from the previous day. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was 65 cents lower in the Wednesday PM report at $90.17 per cwt. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was at 444,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.348 head. That is 99,000 head below last week and down 103,582 head from the same week last year. 

Feb 25 Hogs  closed at $81.475, up $0.275,

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $87.275, up $0.575

May 25 Hogs  closed at $92.000, up $0.575,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.