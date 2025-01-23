Hogs Post Wednesday Gains

Lean hog futures posted 27 to 57 cent gains on Wednesday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $81.26 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.51 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $81.46 on January 20, up 6 cents from the previous day.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was 65 cents lower in the Wednesday PM report at $90.17 per cwt. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was at 444,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.348 head. That is 99,000 head below last week and down 103,582 head from the same week last year.
Feb 25 Hogs closed at $81.475, up $0.275,
Apr 25 Hogs closed at $87.275, up $0.575
May 25 Hogs closed at $92.000, up $0.575,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart
- Cattle and Hogs in Q4 and 2024 - Where are they Heading in 2025?
- Where are Animal Protein Prices Heading as the Offseason for Demand Approaches?
- Where are Animal Proteins Prices Heading in Q3 and Beyond?
- Can the Meats Rally During the Peak Season in 2024?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.