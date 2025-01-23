Hogs Post Wednesday Gains

Lean hog futures posted 27 to 57 cent gains on Wednesday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $81.26 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.51 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $81.46 on January 20, up 6 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was 65 cents lower in the Wednesday PM report at $90.17 per cwt. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was at 444,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.348 head. That is 99,000 head below last week and down 103,582 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $81.475, up $0.275,

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $87.275, up $0.575

May 25 Hogs closed at $92.000, up $0.575,

