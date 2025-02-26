News & Insights

Hogs Post Weaker Tuesday Action

February 26, 2025 — 02:54 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hogs were pressure lower again on Tuesday, with losses of 80 to 90 cents in the nearby contracts. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.84 on Tuesday afternoon, down 24 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 85 cents on February 21 at $89.68.

The USDA Tuesday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout value was back down $2.78 at $95.65 per cwt. The rib was the only primal reported higher, with the rest turning lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was estimated by the USDA at 489,000 head, taking the week to date total to 979,000 head. That is 11,000 head above last week but down 753 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $86.575, down $0.825,

May 25 Hogs  closed at $90.600, down $0.900

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $99.100, down $0.825,

