Hogs Post Triple Digit Pop on Wednesday, as Cash Strengthens

May 28, 2025 — 11:58 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures were $1.15 to $1.35 higher on Wednesday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $98.29 on Wednesday afternoon, above the 5-day rolling average at $96.98. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 11 cents on May 26, at $93.05. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was $102.40, back down $1.33. The rib was the only primal reported higher, up $6.01, with the rest reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 490,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 970,000. That is up 7,188 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $100.275, up $1.175,

Jul 25 Hogs  closed at $103.300, up $1.150

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $103.525, up $1.350,

