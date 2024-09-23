Hogs Post Modest Gains on Monday

Lean hog futures saw gains of 7 to 85 cents on Monday. The national average base hog price was reported at $75.01 Monday afternoon, down $1.87 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.36 on September 19, back down 2 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down a single penny in the Monday PM report at $94.14 per cwt. The rib and belly were the only primals reported higher, up $2.51 and $5.51 respectively. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 487,000 head for Monday. That is up 8,000 head from the previous week and 16,968 head above the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $82.300, up $0.075,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $74.875, up $0.650

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $78.400, up $0.850,

