Hogs Post Mixed Trade on Wednesday

Lean hog futures closed out Wednesday mixed, with front months down 5 to 25 cents and other deferreds up 2 to 42 cents. The national average base hog price was reported at $82.06 on Wednesday afternoon, down $1.20 on the day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $89.71 on August 19, down 24 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down $2.99 the Wednesday PM report at $94.55 per cwt. The picnic primal was the only reported higher in the afternoon report, with the belly leading the way to the downside, $9.88 lower. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI hog slaughter at 481,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.446 million head. That is even with the previous week and 46,856 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $76.150, down $0.250,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $67.875, down $0.225

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $71.525, down $0.050,

