Hogs Post Mixed Monday Action

Lean hog futures closed with mixed Monday trade, as most nearbys were within 15 cents of unchanged. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $90.14 on Monday afternoon, down $1.25 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 27 cents from the previous day at $87.54 on April 24.

Monday afternoon’s pork cutout value was a down 42 cents at $97.62 according to the USDA. The picnic and ham primals were reported higher, with the rest lower. Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter from USDA was estimated at 486,000 head. That is up 130,000 head from the previous week and 8,986 head above the same week last year.

May 25 Hogs closed at $92.950, up $0.150,

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $101.000, down $0.150

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $101.225, up $0.050,

