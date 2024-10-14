Hogs Post Losses on Monday

Lean hog settled mostly lower on Monday, with contracts down $1 to $1.85. October was up a tick on expiration day. The national average base hog price was reported at $74.47 on Monday afternoon, down 13 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.29 on October 10, down 18 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $94.97 per cwt in the Friday PM release, up 50 cents from the day prior. The butt was the only primal reported lower, down $1.34. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 479,000 head. That is up 8,000 head from the previous week but down 68 head from the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $84.100, up $0.025,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $75.800, down $1.850

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $79.825, down $1.325,

