Hogs Post Gains on Tuesday

Lean hog futures posted $1.07 to $1.75 against on Tuesday with April down 35 cents. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was down 23 cents from the day prior at $88.26 in the Tuesday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 28 cents from the previous day on March 28 at $88.50.

The Tuesday morning pork cutout print from USDA was down $1.94 at $95.51 per cwt. The rib and picnic were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated the Tuesday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head, with a weekly total at 953,000 head. That is down 10,000 head from last week and 104,871 head above the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $87.375, down $0.350,

May 25 Hogs closed at $89.475, up $1.075

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $97.025, up $1.750,

