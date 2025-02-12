News & Insights

Hogs Post Gains on Tuesday

February 12, 2025 — 01:39 pm EST

Lean hog futures found strength into the Tuesday close, as contracts were up $1 to $1.35. The national average base hog negotiated price was $88.55 in the Tuesday PM report per USDA. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 36 cents from the previous day on February 7 at $85.75. 

Monthly WASDE data from Tuesday indicated a 20 million lb increase in pork production from last month, all for quarter 3. The 2025 pork production total was at 28.530 billion lbs. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up 10 cents on Tuesday afternoon at $99.72 per cwt. The loin, ham and rib primals were all reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head, with the week to date total to 982,000 head. That was 7,000 head above last week and up 14,230 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs  closed at $88.725, up $1.025,

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $92.975, up $1.350

May 25 Hogs  closed at $96.850, up $1.150,

