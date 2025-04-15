Hogs Post Gains on Monday

Lean hogs posted strength of $1.30 to $1.80 on the Monday session. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was down $1.11 on Monday to $81.99. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 81 cents from the previous day at $86.86 on April 10.

Monday afternoon’s pork cutout value was back up 82 cents according to the USDA, at $92.78. The butt was up $6.86 to lead the way, with the butt and rib lower. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 487,000 head for Monday. That is down 1,000 head from last Monday and 4,342 head below the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $85.475, up $0.050,

May 25 Hogs closed at $87.950, up $1.375

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $95.125, up $1.800,

