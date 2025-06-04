Hogs Post Gains, as Cash Hogs Rally

Lean hog futures were pushing higher on Wednesday, with contracts up 45 cents to $1.05. June was an exception, down a quarter. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $103.05 on Wednesday afternoon, up $4.21 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 44 cents on June 2, at $96.34.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was $106.62, back up 51 cents. The ham, belly, and picnic primals were the only reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Wednesday was estimated at 483,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 1.423 head. That is down 14,019 head from the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $99.975, down $0.250,

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $105.025, up $0.450

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $107.500, up $1.050,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.