Hogs Near Unchanged on Friday

Lean hog futures are showing steady trade on Friday, with contracts down 5 cents to 10 cents higher. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.03 this morning, up $2.39 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 98 cents on February 12 at $88.06. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day, with a normal open for the Tuesday session.

The USDA FOB plant pork cutout value was up $1.32 in the Friday AM report at $102.21 per cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.959 million head. That was 14,000 head above last week and 16,234 head above the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs are at $89.475, up $0.100,

Apr 25 Hogs are at $93.175, up $0.075

May 25 Hogs is at $97.000, down $0.050,

