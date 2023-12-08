News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Near Top End of $1.15 Range

December 08, 2023 — 02:26 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Midday hog futures are trading 40 to 62 cents in the black, with the Feb contract ~20 cents off the session high. Feb futures have seen a$1.15 range so far for the last trade day of the week. The National Average Base Hog price was $2.61 weaker to $51.71. The CME Lean Hog Index fell by 17 cents to $69.43 for 12/05.  

The December WASDE increased Q4 2023 pork production by 25 million lbs to 7.065 billion for a full year 27.242 billion pounds. 2024’s outlook was left UNCH at 27.730 billion lbs.  

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 17 cents stronger on Thursday afternoon to $83.37. USDA reported FI hog slaughter for the week at 1.946 million head through Thursday, compared to 1.93m last week and 1.956 million during the same week last year.   

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $68.250, up $0.475, 

April 24 Hogs  are at $75.225, up $0.600 

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  is at $82.700, up $1.450, 

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.