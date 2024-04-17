Hogs Mostly Lower on Wednesday

Hogs are down 15 to 52 cents across most contracts, with exception to a 12 cent gain in the August. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up $2.31 at $88.45 in this morning report. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 25 cents higher at $90.98 on April 15.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was slightly higher in the Wednesday morning report, up 16 cents at $99.17. The loin ($2.10), butt ($1.92), and picnic ($0.98) primals were all reported higher with the other primals slipping lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 486,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 968,000 head. That is 29,000 head above last week and a 20,067 head increase from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs are at $94.200, down $0.525,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $102.350, down $0.475

Jul 24 Hogs is at $103.875, down $0.150,

