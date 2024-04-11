Hogs Mostly Lower on Thursday

Lean hog are trading 20 to 40 cents lower across most front months, with June up 15 cents currently. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was down $1.30 in the Thursday morning report at $87.67. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 90 cents higher at $88.78 on April 9.

Export Sales data indicated 47,410 MT of pork sales in the week of April 4, an increase from the week prior. Shipments were a 7-week high at 35,456 MT.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back up 86 cents in the Thursday morning print, at $101.11. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 1.428 million head. That is 90,000 head above last week and a 117,849 head increase from the same week last year.

Apr 24 Hogs are at $91.350, down $0.400,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $105.700, up $0.150

Apr 24 Pork Cutout is at $100.275, down $0.450,

