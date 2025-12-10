Hogs Mostly Higher at Midday

Lean hog futures are showing steady trade in soon to expire December, with other contracts up 5o cents to $1. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported due to packer submission issues. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 5 cents on December 8 at $81.89.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was 33 cents higher to $96.77 per cwt. The picnic, ham, and rib primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 493,000 head, taking the week to date total to 981,000 head. That was 10,000 head above last week and 9,285 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.500, unch,,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $82.450, up $0.575

Apr 26 Hogs is at $87.425, up $0.900,

