Hogs Mostly Higher at Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with 32 to 65 cent gains on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $1.19 at $108.78 on June 19.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Friday afternoon was up another 75 cents at $122.89. The loin, butt, and rib were the primals reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for the week including Saturday is expected to be 2.365 million head vs. 2.375 million last week and 2.412 million a year ago for the same week. YTD slaughter including the Saturday estimate is down 2% from 2024.

Jul 25 Hogs are at $113.250, up $0.475,

Aug 25 Hogs are at $112.775, up $0.325

Oct 25 Hogs is at $96.675, up $0.650,

