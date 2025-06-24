Stocks

Hogs Mostly Higher at Midday

June 24, 2025 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are trading with 32 to 65 cent gains on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning  due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $1.19 at $108.78 on June 19.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Friday afternoon was up another 75 cents at $122.89. The loin, butt, and rib were the primals reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for the week including Saturday is expected to be 2.365 million head vs. 2.375 million last week and 2.412 million a year ago for the same week.  YTD slaughter including the Saturday estimate is down 2% from 2024. 

Jul 25 Hogs  are at $113.250, up $0.475,

Aug 25 Hogs  are at $112.775, up $0.325

Oct 25 Hogs  is at $96.675, up $0.650,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

