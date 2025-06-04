Hogs Mostly Higher at Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with June down 12 cents and other contracts 60 cents to $1.25 higher. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $102.36 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 44 cents on June 2, at $96.34.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Wednesday morning was $106.64, back up 53 cents. The belly and picnic primals were the only reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Tuesday was estimated at 482,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 945,000 had. That is down 12,699 head from the same week last year.
Jun 25 Hogs are at $100.100, down $0.125,
Jul 25 Hogs are at $105.175, up $0.600
Aug 25 Hogs is at $107.675, up $1.225,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Lean Hog Futures Just Hit a New High and No Market Top Is in Sight
- Record Cattle Prices Are Creating a Buying Opportunity in Lean Hog Futures
- Wait for Lean Hog Futures to Move Above This Level Before You Buy
- July Lean Hog Futures Just Hit a 6-Week High. Is It Time to Buy?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.