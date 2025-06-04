Stocks

Hogs Mostly Higher at Midday

June 04, 2025 — 09:42 pm EDT

Lean hog futures are trading with June down 12 cents and other contracts 60 cents to $1.25 higher. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $102.36 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 44 cents on June 2, at $96.34. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Wednesday morning was $106.64, back up 53 cents. The belly and picnic primals were the only reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Tuesday was estimated at 482,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 945,000 had. That is down 12,699 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs  are at $100.100, down $0.125,

Jul 25 Hogs  are at $105.175, up $0.600

Aug 25 Hogs  is at $107.675, up $1.225,

