Hogs Mostly Higher at Midday

Front month lean hog futures are up 20 cents to 80 cents through the April contract. The deferred months are down by 7 to 85 cents so far. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $80.49, with no comparison to yesterday. CME’s Lean Hog Index was $92.41 which was another $1.48 weaker.

Pork cutout futures are mostly red so far, with a 17 cent gain in the Dec contract. The other nearbys are down $0.15 to $1. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell $1.29 to $94.76, led by a $16.80 drop in the bellies. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 476k head, 5k more than last week but 6k head under the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $81.000, up $0.275,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $72.775, down $0.050

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $91.100, down $1.000,

