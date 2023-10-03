News & Insights

Hogs Mostly Dropped on Monday

October 03, 2023 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Nearby hog futures were $0.35 to $2.27 weaker on Monday, follow through losses after Friday’s limit drop. For Dec, that was just $2 above the May low. The back month contracts were firmer with a 22 cent gain for Feb ’24. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.98 weaker to $72.37. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/28 was $85.58, down by 56 cents. 

Pork cutout futures were also lower on follow through, though October was down just a tick. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday afternoon was $1.19 weaker to $96.04. The rib and ham were the only cuts reported higher. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 486,000 head. That is up 17,000 head from last week and is 20,000 head more than the same week last year. 

 

Oct 23 Hogs  closed at $79.850, down $0.350,

Dec 23 Hogs  closed at $69.500, down $2.275

Oct 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $91.325, down $0.025,

