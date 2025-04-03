Hogs Mixed on Wednesday, with Traders Looking to Respond to Tariffs

Lean hog futures saw mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts down 35 to 50 cents in the nearbys. Nearby April was up 7 cents. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was up 62 cents from the day prior at $88.88 in the Wednesday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 15 from the previous day on March 31 at $88.65.

President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs came with Mexico and Canada left off the list and the exemption on all USMCA compliant goods remaining in place. Reciprocal tariffs were put in place on Japan at 24%, South Korea at 25% and China at 34% (54% including the initial set of tariffs from earlier this year). They go into effect on April 9.

Commodity Bulletin:

The Wednesday afternoon pork cutout print from USDA was down $1.81 cents at $93.70 per cwt. All primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the charge. USDA estimated the Wednesday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 485,000 head, with a weekly total at 1.438 million head. That is down 12,000 head from last week but 101,788 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $87.450, up $0.075,

May 25 Hogs closed at $89.125, down $0.350

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $96.525, down $0.500,

