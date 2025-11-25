Hogs Mixed at Tuesday’s Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with mixed action on Tuesday, with February down a nickel and other contracts up 25 to 50 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning with the 5-day rolling average at $70.92. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 80 cents on November 21 at $83.61.

Export Sales data for pork in the week ending on October 9 saw 288,676 MT of bookings. That was a 4-week low. Export Shipments were 28,506 MT, back down from the week prior.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday morning report was back down 56 cents to $93.22 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 495,000 head. That is 1,000 head above last week and up 2,528 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $78.525, up $0.325,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $79.125, down $0.050

Apr 26 Hogs is at $83.025, up $0.500,

