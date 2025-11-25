Stocks

Hogs Mixed at Tuesday’s Midday

November 25, 2025 — 03:13 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are trading with mixed action on Tuesday, with February down a nickel and other contracts up 25 to 50 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning with the 5-day rolling average at $70.92. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 80 cents on November 21 at $83.61. 

Export Sales data for pork in the week ending on October 9 saw 288,676 MT of bookings. That was a 4-week low. Export Shipments were 28,506 MT, back down from the week prior. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday morning report was back down 56 cents to $93.22 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 495,000 head. That is 1,000 head above last week and up 2,528 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $78.525, up $0.325,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $79.125, down $0.050

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $83.025, up $0.500,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.