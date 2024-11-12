Hogs Mixed on Tuesday

Lean Hog futures are up 47 to 70 cents in the nearbys on Tuesday, with other contracts lower. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Tuesday morning due to light volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $84.01. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $90.02 on November 8, back down 41 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back lower in the Tuesday AM report, down $2.23 at $99.23 per cwt. The loin and belly primals were the sole drivers of the loss, down $3.68 and $8.92 respectively. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 458,000 head on Monday. That is 31,000 head below the Monday last week and 15,100 head above the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $82.475, up $0.700,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $86.400, up $0.475

Apr 25 Hogs is at $89.950, down $0.025,

