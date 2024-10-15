Hogs Mixed on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are trading with December down a tick and other contracts slightly higher. The national average base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning, with the 5-day rolling average at $75.52. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.16 on October 11, down 13 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $94.89 per cwt in the Tuesday AM release, down 8 cents from the day prior. The butt and belly were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 479,000 head. That is up 8,000 head from the previous week but down 68 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $75.775, down $0.025,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $79.900, up $0.075

Apr 25 Hogs is at $84.225, up $0.025,

