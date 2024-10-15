News & Insights

Hogs Mixed on Tuesday

October 15, 2024 — 02:43 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Lean hog futures are trading with December down a tick and other contracts slightly higher. The national average base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning, with the 5-day rolling average at $75.52. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.16 on October 11, down 13 cents from the day prior. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $94.89 per cwt in the Tuesday AM release, down 8 cents from the day prior. The butt and belly were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 479,000 head. That is up 8,000 head from the previous week but down 68 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs  are at $75.775, down $0.025,

Feb 25 Hogs  are at $79.900, up $0.075

Apr 25 Hogs  is at $84.225, up $0.025,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

